The woes of foreign medical students from India registered in Chinese institutes seems set to continue for a while. The students from India are yet to receive approval from the Chinese government to attend colleges there and have now been stuck here for over two years now. To spread awareness regarding the grievances, a gathering of the students and their parents took place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, on April 29.

"The only thing we wish is for the students to be allowed to go back to China to resume their studies. Failing this, we would seek the National Medical Commission's approval for establishing provisions for the students to complete their clinical studies in colleges of India. We are not seeking admissions to Indian medical colleges at all," said Andrews Mathew, who is the President of the Foreign Medical Graduates Parents' Association.

While speaking to EdexLive, Andrews also drew attention to the discrimination between hearing grievances of students who have returned from China and those who recently returned from war-torn Ukraine. "The Kerala state government today convened a meeting of students who have returned from Ukraine to understand their grievances. I believe there should be no difference in addressing the concerns of those who have been affected by the pandemic or war. I feel that the state government should have also invited students who have returned from China in such a meeting," said Andrews.