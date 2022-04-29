The total number of COVID-19 cases reported at IIT Madras has shot up to 171, confirmed Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. The number of new cases added stood at 60 in the COVID-19 cluster and were added after a round of saturation tests at the campus.

As of Thursday, April 29, the IIT Madras campus has not been shut. "There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn't spread to other places," said the Health Secretary.

Safety protocols have been put in place at the campus and IIT Madras officials have been urging people to get tested if they develop symptoms, wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.