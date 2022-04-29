EdTech giant Vedantu has launched the Augmented Interactive (Ai) LIVE technology, which aims to provide classes online to students at affordable rates. Coaching for competitive exams, such as the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Board exams, will be provided through the Ai LIVE technology on Vedantu's patented WAVE 2.0 (Whiteboard Audio Video Environment) platform.

"The technology elevates pre-recorded classes to a level that is as interactive as a live class, with the help of vast amounts of data that we have on student behaviour and various concepts. The classes will be conducted in the multi-teacher model where the class teacher will be present live with the students in order to solve doubts," a source at Vedantu tells EdexLive.

While the recorded model of classes brings the price points down to Rs 10 an hour, as per a release by Vedantu, the AI technology helps "smart record" the classes in order to pre-empt where students might have the most number of doubts or questions in a particular concept. This is further helped by the availability of live quizzes, leaderboards and real-time, personlised "nudges" which help keep the students engaged.

The class teacher is also armed with a dashboard that helps mathematically measure the student's interest in, engagement with and grasp of the concepts being taught. "We have used all our learnings through concept teaching in millions of LIVE classes and asynchronously captured all the core concept teaching. This helped us to bring the prices down exponentially to an unbelievable Rs 10 an hour. For context, a JEE Course which costs more than Rs 1 lakh per year in offline coaching classes, through Ai LIVE, will now cost just Rs 5,000 per year,” claims Vedantu's co-founder and CEO, Vamsi Krishna.