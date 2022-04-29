Delhi University has announced that practical exams will be rescheduled for those students who contract COVID-19. India recorded 3,303 new COVID-19 cases on April 28, with Delhi accounting for 1,490 of those, with a positivity rate of 4 per cent.

Delhi University, which has been conducting Open Book Exams online since the start of the pandemic, had announced earlier this year that all exams for the even semester in May will be conducted offline. DU has stuck to its stance despite protests from a section of students.

Now, with the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR), the varsity has made the provision of a re-exam for those who cannot appear for the practical exams due to COVID-19.

The Dean of Examinations, Diwan Rawat, wrote to the colleges of DU, asking them to "help the students" during this time and reschedule the practical exams even after the theory papers, if required.