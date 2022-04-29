A 'state of limbo' would be the apt phrase to describe the situation of students at Nagpur University in Maharashtra who are unwilling to budge from their demand for online examinations. After State Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant declared that all universities should conduct exams in the offline mode, Nagpur University has fallen short of conducting the exams, which were initially supposed to be held online.

Students are now protesting against the decision by the minister. "We had conducted a Google Form survey in which over 8,000 students participated and over 97 per cent of them demanded exams to be held online," informs Pranay Singh Thakur, a final-year engineering student at the university, who is also the Vice-President of the Nagpur district branch of the National Student Union of India.

Over 3,000 students attended the ongoing protests at Nagpur University. While there is a lot to be sorted out before exams can be conducted for all degree programmes, the university itself is unclear on the issue. "There has been no final decision taken as of now. We will convene a meeting of the board of examinations and decide on the issue," said Dr Prafulla Madhukarrao Sable, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Nagpur University while speaking to EdexLive.