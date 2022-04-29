The last date for the submission of online applications for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to apply for this examination can visit the official website — nchmjee.nta.nic.in.



The submission of online application forms for the NHCM JEE 2022 will end on May 16, 2022, at 5 pm. Previously, the deadline for the submission of the application form was on May 3, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



How to apply for NCHM JEE 2022:

1) Go to the official website of NCHM JEE, nchmjee.nta.nic.in

2) Tap on the 'New Registration' on the homepage

3) Key in the necessary details

4) Upload the required documents as asked

5) Pay the application fee

6) Submit the form and take a printout for further reference



On June 18, 2022, the NCHM JEE 2022 will be conducted. It will be a computer-based test for students seeking admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) which is affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2022-23.