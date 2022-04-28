From now on, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) will play Tamil State Anthem, Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, along with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, in its official functions. This is even though IIT Madras is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Education, Government of India.

According to the senior administrative officer with IIT Madras, a circular regarding playing of the Tamil State Anthem will soon be sent to the institution by the Union Education Ministry, as stated in a report by PTI.



It may be recalled that in a letter to then Director of IIT Madras, Dr Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy had stated that during the institute's convocation ceremony in November 2021, the Tamil State Anthem was not rendered.



According to sources, the minister had mentioned in the letter that in all the future functions, Tamil Thai Vaazhtu must be rendered.



IITM's senior administrative officer stated that the Union Education Ministry has already instructed the institution that the state anthem will be performed as a part of promotion of Indian culture and tradition.



Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is the state anthem of Tamil Nadu. It was penned by Manonmaniam Sundaran Pillai and the music is composed by MS Viswanathan.