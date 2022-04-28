Archbishop Peter Machado on Thursday, April 28, asked the Government of Karnataka to inquire into the number of students who studied at Christian schools and have converted to Christianity in the last 100 years. He was saying this in defense of Clarence High School in Bengaluru, the institute that allegedly insisted on carrying or studying the Bible as a part of the curriculum.



He stated that the institution held Bible or religious classes for Christian students only before or after the school hours. It was in the past that the students were required to carry a Bible, but this is no longer the case, he stated, as per a report in PTI.



Clarence High School has been served a notice by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. The school stated that it has sought the opinion of legal advisors to respond to the issue.



"There is nothing like the Bible or religious education. We impart the same education to everyone. We cannot differentiate between spirituality and morality," Machado told reporters in Bengaluru.



Noting that 75 per cent students studying in the school are Christians, he said, "It was prescribed that Bible be brought because, in our Christian institutions we have religion class for Christian students either before or after the class."



"However, from last year onwards, the management has seen to it that no mention is made about the Bible at all and so the children, if they want, they can bring," he added.



In reference to the education department order to carry out an inquiry to determine if the Bible was used and was taught in schools, the Bishop said, "It is not concerning only this school, but all Christian schools in Karnataka. To take it from one school and paint all schools in the same colour is not right."



"If the government wants to probe, surely conduct an inquiry in this school, and one of the questions they should put forth is how many students have converted in the last hundred years, how many of them have become Christians," he added.



Allegations are also made with regards to the school demanding parents to give an undertaking that they have no objection if their children study the Bible.



Some parents objected to it, which was followed by the complaint made by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to BC Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka, seeking an investigation.



As per Jerry George Mathew, Principal, Clarence High School, the allegations made of a conduct other than subscribing to the discipline and culture of the school voluntarily is only an "unfortunate misinterpretation".



The declaration that is sought at the time of admission is only to adhere to the law and the school is always mindful of its responsibility, he said, adding that, "We have also sought the considered opinion of our legal advisors in order to respond to the legitimately issued show cause notice by the Block Education Officer".