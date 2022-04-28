A petition by a student of BPharma that questioned a notification issued by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) formulating a new criterion to pass students by reducing grace marks from 2020-21, was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court. Justice P Krishna Bhat said the petitioner cannot have any vested right as to how his performance is going to be assessed by the university.

The petitioner, TN Manu Kumar, is a student of the Government College of Pharmacy in Bengaluru. He had petitioned the High Court to declare the notification issued on February 23, 2021, by the RGUHS as not applicable for the academic year 2020-21.

The notification said that grace marks awarded to a student will be up to five marks per semester, with a minimum of three marks in any one subject. This is based on the condition that the student passes all subjects of that semester and it is applicable for students admitted from the academic year 2020-21 onwards.

The High Court refused to interfere in matters of evaluation that are the responsibility of the university. "As already noticed, the petitioner was fully aware at least about 3 months in advance the standard by which his performance is going to be evaluated and what would be the minimum marks he was required to secure before he would claim to have passed the examination," the court added.