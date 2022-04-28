On Thursday, April 28, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared that on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee, a decision on vaccinating children belonging to the age group of 5 to 12 years will be taken.

As per sources, the issue might be discussed in a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, April 29.

"The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee," Mandaviya told reporters.

During an interaction with chief ministers on Wednesday, April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the priority of the government is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with "special campaigns" in schools.

Corbevax, the Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, was granted emergency use authorisation for children belonging in the age group of 5 to 12 years by India's drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on Tuesday, April 26. Covaxin, which is manufactured by Bharat Biotech, was recommended for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

Currently, Corbevax is being used to vaccinate children who belong to the age group of 12 -14 years.

On December 24, 2021, DCGI granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin for children belonging to the age group of 12 to 14 years.

On March 16, India began vaccinating children between 12 to 14 years of age.