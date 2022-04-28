Since April 22, one-third of the total tally of COVID cases reported in Beijing has been attributed to school-related COVID-19 cluster cases which resulted in the latest flare up on Thursday, April 28.



As a precaution, schools in Beijing have begun weekly nucleic acid testing for faculty members and students. As per the Global Times Report, in order to advance the improvement in the detection of the virus, a Chinese health professional advised that the nucleic acid testing should be combined with regular antibody testing.



At a media briefing, the deputy director of Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, Pang Xinghuo, stated that forty-six new cases were reported in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon which brings the total to 138 in six days and covers eight of the city's 16 districts.



On Wednesday, five high risk areas and 16 medium risk areas for COVID-19 were classified by the Beijing health commission.



Among the new cases, there are 14 students. Nine are from Chaoyang district and three are from Tongzhou, as per a report in IANS.



Until now, the capital has reported 46 infections which includes students from six schools and two kindergartens, 31 per cent of the total tally.



In Chaoyang, 36 cases were reported in a middle school.



According to report of The Global Times, after the positive report of three students was noted, Tongzhou, the district which is the capital's subsidiary administrative centre and home to offices of key municipal government organs, announced on Wednesday, April 27, the suspension of face-to-face classes for all primary and middle schools and kindergartens. They have been asked to switch to online classes.