Regarding the establishment of government medical colleges in the two districts of Rajasthan — Pratapgarh and Jalore — Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to approve the proposals immediately. According to the official statement, he also wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with regards to the issue, on Tuesday, April 26.



“The chief minister has written a letter requesting the central government to approve the proposals for establishment of new medical colleges at Pratapgarh and Jalore district headquarters pending with it," it said, as per the PTI report.



It also mentioned that the chief minister requested the Centre to make necessary amendments to the provisions for establishing a new government medical college in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.



The statement mentioned that according to Gehlot, a new government medical college cannot be established in Rajsamand district as per the provision of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme as a private medical college already exists in the district.



“In this regard, the state government had earlier requested through several letters to review the relevant provisions of the centrally sponsored scheme and make necessary amendments," the statement said.



Gehlot also mentioned that not every student can handle the burden of such high fees, especially in private medical colleges.