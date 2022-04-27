An initiative to provide safe and potable drinking water to Haryana school students, Project Sajal has been launched by the Inland Container Depots (ICD), Patparganj Commissionerate under Delhi Customs. The project is being carried out under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative has been made possible with the efforts of Customs officials of seven ICDs located in Haryana under the Patparganj Commissionerate.

The project was digitally launched on April 26, at the ICD Sonepat by Chief Commissioner Customs Delhi Zone, Surjit Bhujabal in the presence of Commissioner, ICD Patparganj Manish Saxena and other senior officials. Twenty schools will be the beneficiaries of this project. The principals of all these 20 schools had also attended the virtual launch.

"It is every citizen's right to have access to clean water. As we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to undertake such projects aimed at the betterment of society. This project would definitely provide better conditions for education and nurture an environment conducive to growth for students who are the torchbearers of a new India," Chief Commissioner Surjit Bhujabal had stated, as reported by ANI.

Under this project, each of the schools will be provided with an RO filter and a water purifier. The schools have been chosen from the districts of Sonepat, Panipat, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram. These schools are located in rural areas with industrial belts, where the groundwater is polluted and is unsafe for drinking. "Considering the salinity and dissolved solids and chemicals beyond permissible limits, the groundwater is not safe for drinking," Commissioner Manish Saxena had said.