The candidates appearing for NEET-PG 2022 have urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider postponing the exam by 8-10 weeks. The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have requested for delayed exams.

.

The Association has claimed that according to the instruction of the Central Government, the final-year students had been employed in hospitals to address the shortage of medical staff during the two waves of COVID-19 emergency. Due to this, their final exams have been delayed. The junior doctors will thus be delayed in finishing their internships because of which they shall be ineligible to appear for NEET-PG 2022. The letter states that more than 5,000 intern doctors from different states across India will be ineligible.

It also mentions that the last round of NEET-PG Conselling for 2021 is scheduled for May 3 and will probably get over by mid-May, resulting in a clash with the exam dates for NEET-PG 2022. Students will also not get sufficient time to prepare for the 2022 exam, it says.

The letter has also demanded that the ineligible interns be made eligible to appear for the exam by a few months. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), TN Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram and Karnataka Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya have also supported the AIMSA letter. They have also written to the Union Health Minister separately, urging him to consider the postponement of NEET and making the junior doctors eligible to appear for it.