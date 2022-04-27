The saga of absentees continued in the second PUC exam on day four too as 5,225 students were absent for Chemistry, Basic Math, Psychology and Hindustani music papers on Tuesday, April 26.

Among the 2,14,938 students who registered, 2,09,713 students, that is, 97.56 per cent of the students, were present for all four papers. Among the 20,6076 students (including 2,01,297 freshers and 4,779 repeaters) who registered for the Chemistry exam, 2,01,055 (97.56 per cent) students appeared for the exams. And 5,021 students, including 3,635 freshers and 1,386 repeaters, were absent.

Among the 6,846 students (including 6,640 freshers, 151 private candidates and 55 repeaters) who registered for the Basic Math exam, 6,741 (98.46 per cent) students appeared for the exams. And 105 students, including 59 freshers, 41 private candidates and 5 repeaters, were absent.

Among 1,881 students (including 1,843 freshers and 38 repeaters) who registered for the Psychology exam, 6,741 (98.46 per cent) students appeared for the exams. And 1,794 students, including 74 freshers and 13 repeaters, were absent.

Among 135 students (including 134 freshers and one repeater) who registered for the Hindustani music exam, 123 (91.1 per cent) students appeared for exams. And 12 students, including 12 freshers, were absent.

According to Milind Chippalakatti, Head, Knowledge Management, Deeksha PU College, the Chemistry paper was moderately difficult. The 1 and 2 mark questions were a little tricky and the 3 and 5 mark questions were regular questions. An average student can expect around 30-35 marks out of 70 marks. There were no out of syllabus questions and compared to the previous year's question paper, the 1 mark questions were a bit tricky. There were no mistakes in the question paper. Compared to the last few years, the standards were being set higher, he said.