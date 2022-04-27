The fourth wave of COVID-19 might peak in Karnataka by June-end and go on till October, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 26.

The minister also warned that the numbers are already on the rise and shared that people have to learn to live with the virus, but also ensure they are fully vaccinated and are wearing masks.

"IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports. It had predicted the fourth wave in June-end, but it seems to have arrived a month earlier. It is likely to peak after June and may go on till September or October," he added.

Asked whether the state is already in the midst of a fourth wave, he said that the numbers are too low to qualify it as such.

The reports from INSACOG labs are still awaited, the prevalent variants of the virus are said to be Omicron's sublineages, he added.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, “We will ensure that the COVID fourth wave does not affect the curriculum of our students. Our classes are starting on May 16. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the task force will come up with guidelines."

In the academic calendar released recently, a provision has been made to compensate for the loss of learning through online classes, Vidyagama, Doordarshan, Baanuli, Samveda and other programmes in case of another Covid outbreak.