Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu is on a visit to the USA, leading a delegation to explore the possibilities of educational partnerships between the two countries.



The visit comes only weeks after India and the US conducted their 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, where they vowed to expand and strengthen the cooperation in the field of education and skill development through joint collaborations. They also agreed to promote student and scholar mobility to build people-to-people linkages between the two countries.



As per the statement issued by Rishihood University in a recent press release, the launch of educational partnerships with US universities for semester exchange, faculty exchange, research projects, double degrees and more will be done by the delegation.



During his many interactions with the university officials and community leaders, Prabhu stated that after visiting the US, many individuals have succeeded because of the opportunity provided by the country.



“We have to provide and amplify similar opportunities in India and that requires systemic improvements. Education is a method to have such systemic improvements,” he said.



As per a joint statement issued by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held earlier this month, they stated their intent to establish a new India-US Education and Skills Development Working Group.



The contribution of the Fulbright-Nehru programme in developing the exchange of outstanding academics and professionals between both countries and the special role that the four million strong Indian-American diaspora play in deepening India-US relations were appreciated by the ministers.