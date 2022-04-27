Over the next five years, at least 30 lakh jobs will be generated in the software sector as per the statement made by Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Karnataka's Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, on Tuesday, April 26.



During the minister's inaugural address at the job fair which was organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood on the premises of Malnad Engineering College, Bengaluru, he stated that besides the software domain, there will be creation of five lakh jobs every year in the formal sector and much more in the informal sectors, as per the report in IANS.



He also mentioned that training in required skills will be provided for those who do not qualify in job affairs after analysing their performance. He stated that 80 companies have taken part in the job fair, additionally, around 2,000 jobs are locally available.



The Minister said, "The government has been providing apprenticeship training for job aspirants and polytechnics have been upgraded to suit the present-day demands. It is our aim to increase the economy of the state by four-fold by 2025."



"By realising the importance of language learning and numerical knowledge, National Education Policy 2020 has laid emphasis on them starting from the foundational level itself. In the higher education system, transparency has been ensured by the intervention of technology and opportunity has been provided to impart future skills for students of all streams," Narayan remarked.