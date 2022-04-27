In a horrifying incident, the lift in a management college collapsed, causing ten students to sustain injuries. The incident occurred on the morning of April 27 at the IMS Management Institute in Dasna, Ghaziabad. The police has stated that the lift had collapsed due to overloading.



"Prima facie, the cause of the accident was overloading. The engineers of the lift-manufacturing company have been summoned to know the technical aspect as to why the lift collapsed," the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Vinay Singh has said.



The lift cable reportedly snapped while it was on the fifth floor, from where it then proceeded to free fall. Out of the ten students, four have sustained leg fractures. The others, however, have incurred minor injuries. These facts have been informed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, as noted by PTI.



The students were first-years from the streams of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA). It has been reported that three of them are in critical condition. The students were admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment. On learning about the incident, the college authorities had rushed to the spot and rescued the victims.



The authorities, along with the police, are trying to ascertain the exact reason for the cable snag. Further investigations are underway. The college administration has called for a thorough examination of the cause and action, in case of negligence, as reported by ENS.