In order to clear the doubts of students regarding reservation criteria under the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), the University of Delhi is going to hold a live webinar on Friday, April 29. The decision for the same was announced on April 27. The webinar will be attended by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The DU registrar Vikas Gupta, Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi and Joint Dean of Admission Professor Sanjeev Singh will also be present in the programme.

Understanding the reservation policies for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the registration process for such candidates and the requirement of essential documents for registration to CUET will be the key issues covered in the webinar. The students have been asked to register for the programme in advance.

This is another attempt by the university to help the students in the registration and admission process. A similar webinar had been held last Friday, on April 22, to address the students' queries related to undergraduate admissions. DU has also created a separate website to inform prospective students about CUET. It has provided video tutorials additionally to explain the CUET 2022 registration process.