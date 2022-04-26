Vidya Vistar (V2) scheme of New Delhi-based Hindu College was launched by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, on Monday, April 25. Through this scheme, the college will partner with three colleges in the Northeast including the Dorjee Khandu Government College at Tawang.



Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu, attended the event virtually from Tawang. He expressed gratitude to Delhi University and the college he graduated from, Hindu College, on behalf of the people of Northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh. He was grateful to them for accepting to collaborate and partner with the three colleges in the region as a mentor under the novel initiative of DU's Vidya Vistar, as per the official communique.



“The Vidya Vistar initiative of DU will open channels of communication and exchange among academic institutions which has tremendous potential to improve outcomes. The best part is that colleges like the Hindu College will be mentoring colleges in remote areas,” he observed.



The scheme is based on the principle of mutual respect, cooperation and sharing between the educational institutions.



Khandu expressed his optimism by stating that the Dorjee Khandu Government College and two other colleges — one in Assam and another in Sikkim — will benefit a lot from the resources, knowledge and expertise of Hindu College, one of the top-ranking colleges in the country.



He also hoped that through this scheme, the expertise of Hindu College in the field of Sciences, Humanities and Arts, its library resources and several other academic activities and facilities, which include participation in workshops and short term value-added courses, will be made available to the three colleges in the Northeast.



An increase in the capacity of faculty members is one of the primary steps for enhancing the academic capital of an educational institution. The Chief Minister suggested that professional training and exposure will be provided to the faculty members to enhance their capabilities in both online and offline endeavours.



“I call upon the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Government College to make optimal use of this opportunity so that our students, who are the future of our state and the country, benefit the most and add quality to the pool of human resource of the country,” Khandu added.