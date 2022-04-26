Police personnel have been deployed around Clarence High School, Bengaluru, by Pulakeshinagar police to prevent any untoward incident and in anticipation of protest in front of the school. This comes a day after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti made accusations against the school for making Bible compulsory for students.

Over ten police personnel, which includes three sub-inspectors, are constantly monitoring the situation after rumours that pro-Hindu activists might initiate a protest.

Since Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25, Hoysala patrolling staff have been keeping an eye on the movements of protestors and staff has been deployed to contain any situation that might break out, informed a senior police officer. As a precautionary measure, no permit has been given for protests or any gathering.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that he will be looking into the issue.

It all started when parents and activists grew angry with Clarence High School, a more-than-century-old school, about a declaration that parents were asked to sign. The declaration states, "You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School."

Activists visited the school on Monday, April 25, regarding the same and reported the matter to the Block Education Officer as well. They plan to meet Minister BC Nagesh soon.