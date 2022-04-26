For the serious goof-ups in exams conducted by Kerala University and Kannur University, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan has sought explanations from the Vice-Chancellors of the universities. It was via email that the Governor was seeking explanations from VP Mahadevan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala University and Prof Gopinath Ravindran, Vice-Chancellor, Kannur University.

In February, students who had appeared for their BSc Electronics fourth semester examination were given answer keys instead of question papers. This came to the notice only during valuation, after a teacher pointed it out. Hence, the exam was cancelled and a fresh exam will be conducted on May 3.

As far as Kannur University is concerned, last Thursday and Friday, BSc Psychology students received old question papers. While on Saturday, the university distributed last year’s question paper for the third-semester Botany examination on the subject algae and bryophytes.

Moreover, when PJ Vincent, Controller of Examinations, Kannur University, offered to step down, VC Gopinath Ravindran turned his request down. It is learnt that on April 25, Monday, the Controller of Examinations met the VC, shared his decision to quit and took the ownership and moral responsibility for the goof-ups. But the VC advised him against the decision.

As per sources, starting April 28, PJ Vincent will be availing a week's leave. It was also learnt that it was much before that Vincent had applied for the leave and it was the VC's recommendation that Vincent takes a break and then comes back before he makes any decision.

Today, April 26, the two-member committee that has been authorised to enquire into these exam irregularities will be submitting their report. All files concerned were examined by the committee who found that there were some serious lapses on the side of teachers who held the responsibility of setting the question papers. As they had repeated the same question paper from past years, it had led to a controversy, informed sources. It was also learnt from a source that the Controller of Examinations was not directly linked with the goof-up.