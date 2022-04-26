A powerful bomb blast was reported on the premises of the University of Karachi on the afternoon of April 26. The blast occurred in a van near China-built Confucius Institute, which is a non-profit institution that teaches the Chinese language to local students. Four people have been reportedly killed in the blast, including three Chinese nationals, two of whom were women, and the fourth person was a van driver who was a local.



The incident is being termed as a case of suicide bombing. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, in the past, outlawed militant separatist groups from the Balochistan province have claimed attacks on Chinese nationals who work in large numbers in different parts of Pakistan, especially Balochistan and Karachi.



Senior police official Muqqadas Haider said that the initial investigation was being carried out and it was too early to make any suggestions or comments. He said that the CCTV footage, which showed a woman in a burqa outside the entrance of the institute, was being analysed. The woman is suspected of being the suicide bomber. He also informed that the nature of the blast can only be confirmed after the report is submitted by the bomb squad. However, it is suspected that a remote-controlled explosive device was planted either inside or near the van.



A spokesperson of the university said that the victims had been identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai and Khalid, the driver. This blast is said to be the largest terror attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.