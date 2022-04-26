The nurses' union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has decided to go on an indefinite strike. This course of action has been fixed by the union so as to seek the revocation of suspension of Harish Kajla, the union's president. In a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the union had stated that they would go on an indefinite strike starting from 8:00 am on April 26.

"In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajla, President of the AIIMS Nurses' Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting and has decided to go on indefinite strike," a part of the letter read, as reported by IANS. The union also demanded that all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and the union members of the main OT should be stopped. The letter also stated that the union was not contacted or informed before the suspension of Harsh Kajla was decided. It said that the strike was also a measure to safeguard the basic rights of the union members.

The suspension had been imposed on Kajla on April 25, after an incident on April 22. He had been accused of misbehaviour and the use of abusive language against a resident doctor. This had disrupted the OT patient services. "Whoever is diverting this matter for political gain, be aware that the RDA, AIIMS is going to fight for the self-respect of residents always," said the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, Delhi.