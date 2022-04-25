In a condemnable incident, ten Class XII students from a Government Higher Secondary School in Thorapadi, Vellore, have been suspended for creating a ruckus inside their classroom. The action was taken after a video of them damaging benches and creating a ruckus went viral on social networking sites.

District Collector Kumaravel Pandiyan had issued a directive for the suspension to be levied on the students. Chief Education Officer K Munusamy, however, said that they would be allowed to take their practicals and attend public exams to be held on May 5, as reported by TNIE. The incident had occurred on Friday, April 22 and the police have confirmed that the video had been authentic. The collector said that the incident was a result of students venting their ire at the headmaster because he had not allowed them to host a farewell party on the last day of school.

On Monday, April 25, an enquiry had been conducted with the students, class teacher, headmaster and Revenue Department officials. It was headed by the Revenue Division Officer (RDO). Later, another meeting had been held among the collector, School Education Department officials, parents and teachers of the students.

The Chief Education Officer said that the students had been suspended as a warning for other students seeking to behave in a similar way. In the meetings, the Collector had urged the students to behave responsibly, focus on their exams and warned them, stating, "The government is providing all facilities for your education. These activities cannot be tolerated and strict action would be taken."

He further stated that a circular had been sent to all schools in the district warning strict action against vandalism and interdisciplinary behaviour. "The school management committee (SMCs) are yet to be reconstituted in the Higher Secondary schools and, once it's done, they will take steps to bring discipline to the students," he had added, reported TNIE.