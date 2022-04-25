Instagram has released a guide to help students to be at ease in the fresh environment of physical classes after two years of the COVID pandemic. The main goal of the guide is to help students readapt to offline school, prepare for offline exams and to manage exam stress, especially those Classes X and XII students who are appearing for their Board exams.

Instagram has collaborated with Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare and Sangath It's OK To Talk initiative to launch the guide, Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom. The guide will provide students with practical tips on how to deal with study and exam priorities, learning strategies to cope with associated stress triggers and study techniques to improve concentration, as per a report in PTI.

Moreover, the guide will also contain relaxation strategies for short-term relief and important self-care practices to manage their mental health in the long term.

The guide includes advice and tips on a variety of topics such as putting the best foot forward, readapting and readjusting, prioritising and setting tasks, study environment and time management and so on.

Instagram also launched a new feature, Take a Break, which is based on the importance of time management. The feature helps to empower people to make informed decisions about the way they are spending their hours by popping up for those who have been scrolling for a certain amount of time.