Admit card for NEET MDS (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery) 2022 is expected to release today, Monday, April 25, and it will be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). As per the official notification, admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website, which is, natboard.edu.in.

Steps for downloading NEET MDS admit card 2022:

1) Firstly, visit the official website of the entrance exam, nbe.edu.in



2) Click on the link, 'NEET MDS admit card 2022'. This option will be available only once the admit cards have been released



3) A new webpage will appear after clicking on the link



4) Fill out the form with necessary details and click on the submit button



5) Finally, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and save them for further reference

If you have any queries or issues, dial NBEMS candidate care support at 022-61087595 or send an email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.

The total marks for the entrance exam is 960 and the candidates must answer 240 questions. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded whereas one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. For unattempted answers, no marks will be deducted. The score of the entrance exam is accepted by majority of dental schools in India