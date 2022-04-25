As many as 2,35,285 students appeared for Mathematics and Education papers for the second PUC ( Pre-University Course) exams on Saturday, April 23 in Karnataka.

On the second day too, there were 8,125 absentees for both papers, and among 24,3410 students who registered to take both exams, 96.6 per cent of the students were present.

Except for three hijab petitioners Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Bibi Ayisha students of the Science stream of Government PU College for Women in Udupi who have remained absent for Mathematics paper, no issue related to the hijab ban was reported in the state. Additionally, no exam malpractices have been reported in the state, as per Director of PU Board, R Ramachandran.

Among 2,07,745 students (including 1,96,930 freshers, and 5,592 repeaters) who registered for Mathematics exam, 2,02,522 students appeared for exams. And 5,223 students, including 3,313 freshers and 1,910 repeaters were among the absentees.

Among 35,665 students (including 33128 freshers, 443 private candidates and 2,094 repeaters) registered for the Education paper, 32,763 appeared for exams. And 2,902 students, including 2,269 freshers, 80 private candidates, 553 repeaters were absent.

According to Milind Chippalakatti, Head, Knowledge Management, Deeksha PU College, there were no out of syllabus questions. Compared to the 2019-20 paper, the Math paper was very easy. "There is a change in pattern compared to the last exam, more choices were given in each part and this was announced by the board well in advance. There were totally 66 questions, out of that, students were expected to write only 37 questions. Two questions were slightly difficult, otherwise, the remaining questions were easily solvable. An average student can expect around 35-40 marks," he said.