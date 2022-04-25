In a move to provide relief to students amid the pandemic, the CBSE has drafted some special provisions. It has declared on April 25, Monday, that students who would not be able to appear or fail to score minimum passing marks for two or three papers due to COVID-19, may receive their results under a special scheme. This scheme will be decided by the CBSE Board when the appropriate time comes, said Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Board's Controller of Examinations.



Addressing a live webinar, he said that this provision is only for students who have appeared for either the Term-1 or the Term-2 exam. Students who have failed to appear for the Term-1 exams and do not appear for the second term also, will not be allowed to take the compartmental exam. The CBSE had introduced a provision for candidates in the ‘essential repeat’ category to appear for the compartment exams. Students who fail to appear or score minimum passing marks in three or more subjects are placed in this category.



The Term-2 exam is scheduled to begin on April 26. The CBSE Board said that it will provide the schools with Rs 5000 each for making the necessary COVID-related arrangements and it will provide Rs 5 per candidate every day for providing sanitiser, hand wash and exam centre sanitisation. An additional Rs 2 per candidate will also be given to schools to provide safe drinking water to the students.



The Class X exams will end on May 24 and Class XII exams will continue till June 15. The admit cards have already been published on the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in. The students are advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly at the exam centres. They are also advised to carefully note their details on the answer sheet and also to read the question paper carefully before answering.