The controversy over the blocking of postgraduate medical seats at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) seems like it is getting murkier. This is because the university has been receiving several court orders directing the authorities to ensure that students are admitted under 'stray vacancies' segment of the NEET PG counselling.

While one such order mentioned three students when the authorities at the university contacted two of the three students, they shared that they never moved court and they weren't even aware who did so on their behalf.

Explaining the fiasco, Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS, Dr B Karunakar Reddy, said, "These students had missed the deadline for registration for counselling. They may have approached the court to get some leniency. The court passed an order directing the university to register the students. The university officials contacted those students and asked them to visit the university on a specific date along with original certificates to complete the process. However, two of them said they never moved court."

The VC, suspecting that a larger plan was at play here, has now provided the Warangal Police Commissioner with the details of these two students so that an investigation can be conducted.

Initially, as many as 45 seats were said to have been blocked. The officials later narrowed down the number to 34. "Of these 34 candidates, 14 have joined their respective colleges and vacated the seats. Another 20 are yet to join. If any of them vacates the seat after the last day of counselling after paying the exit fees, police will investigate whether they were only blocking the seats or have they genuinely found a better college elsewhere," Dr Reddy said.

He further assured the students that they will not allow any seats meant for meritorious students to get away after May 3, which is the last day of counselling. "As per the procedure, any merit-based seat that remains unfilled till the last day of counselling will convert into a management seat. However, since we have already pro-actively contacted the students and informed the police and Medical Counselling Committee, we will hold another round of counselling to ensure no meritorious student is left without a seat," he said.

The officials of the university have offered a solution which is more long-term so that this kind of repetition issue can be avoided in the future. The Centre should develop a common website for uploading a list of candidates who have joined colleges across all states after each round of counselling. "We have decided to charge Rs 20 lakh as exit fee. However, in Karnataka, we have seen that this method to avoid the blockade of seats did not work. The only solution for this seems to be a common website so that the university can find if any student has blocked seats in two places," added VC Karunakar Reddy.