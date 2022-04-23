The incident of two hijab petitioners being turned away from the examination centre for insisting on wearing hijab while attempting their PU (class XII) exam was termed as a "stray incident" by Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Karnataka. This happened on Friday, April 22.

The Chief Minister is currently in Kalaburagi district attending BJP meetings and when asked about the two hijab-wearing students being denied permission to write exams, he said, "I'm not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. Our Education Minister will look into it." This was reported by PTI.

When questioned if the girls will be allowed another chance to write the exams, he said, "Whatever the Education Minister will say on this will be our (government) stand."

Aliya Assadi and Resham, the petitioners in the hijab case that created a furore across the country, collected their hall tickets on the morning of Friday, April 22, on the first day of the PU examinations. However, after waiting until waiting till 10.45 am, these students were asked to leave the examination centre by the exam in charge. The students refused to speak to media persons who were present at their exam centre.

The High Court in its judgement had concluded that the hijab was not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith, and therefore cannot be granted protection under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The judgement was challenged in the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition. However, the apex court had denied pleas for an urgent hearing by the petitioners, stating that the hijab had nothing to do with exams.