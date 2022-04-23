It seemed like students across the state of Karnataka were quite excited to appear for regular PU Board exams during the pandemic. In fact, some students were greeted with surprises at the examination centres.

For instance, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh visited students at Government PU College in Chikkamagaluru and wished them good luck. Elsewhere, at Government Girls Junior College in Chitradurga, students were warmly welcomed by teachers with roses and sweets too.

A parent of a student from the same college, Mamatha, shared how vital it is for students to have regular exams so that their knowledge levels can be put to test. Even the students feel the satisfaction of being rewarded for their real efforts, she shared.

A student from the same college, Monisha, expressed how happy she was to attempt the exams, which are a culmination of the hard work she has put in over the span of two years.

For student of Vasavi College of VV Puram, Gayathri S, the Business Studies paper was a cakewalk. "Some students expected the exams to follow the previous year's pattern. If we are promoted without learning, it doesn't help us. This year's exam brought a real feeling of a serious Board exam, I am happy about it," she said.

National College in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru were screened before entering the exam hall and weren't permitted to wear watches or shoes inside.