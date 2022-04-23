As many as 2,28,005 students across Karnataka appeared for the second-year PU Board exams which began on Friday, April 22. On the very first day, of the 2,39,384 students who had registered to write the exams, 11,379 students were absent, while 95.24 per cent of the students were present, according to PU Board sources.

Except for the two hijab petitioners, Aliya Assadi and Resham from Government PU College for Women in Udupi, who were sent back after they insisted on writing the exam wearing the hijab at Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi, no other cases were reported in the State.

No incidents of exam malpractices were reported, according to PU Board Director R Ramachandran.

Among 2,38,764 students (including 2,18,084 freshers, 6,538 private students and 10,876 repeaters) who registered for the Business Studies exam, 2,27,453 students wrote the paper. In all, 11,311 students, including 7,795 freshers, 475 private students and 2,492 repeaters were absent.

For Business Studies, the highest registrations (36,026) were from Bengaluru South and also the highest attendance (34,750) for the paper. The lowest registrations (1,083), absentees (90) and attendance (973) for Business Studies were from Yadgir district.

Among 620 students (including 589 freshers, 11 private students and 21 repeaters) who registered for the Logic exam, 552 wrote the paper, while 68 people, including 61 freshers, two private students and six repeaters were absent. While Bengaluru North had the highest registrations (169 students) for the Logic paper, it had the highest (33) absentees and highest (136) attendance too for the paper in the State.