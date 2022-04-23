As protests mounted in connection with the repetition of question papers of BSc Psychology third semester, Kannur University has cancelled the examinations held on April 21 and 22. An order in this regard was issued on Friday, April 22.

On Thursday, students' organisations — Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) (expand both) — had pointed out that the question paper for the subject 'Psychology of Individual Difference' was the one used in last year's exam. The exam should have taken place in November 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

"The university had enough time to prepare a new set of questions for the examinations. Still, the officials responsible for the preparation of question papers took the easy route of repeating the same question paper. This is atrocious and unacceptable," said Muhammad Shammas, KSU district president.

To make matters worse, another question paper for the subject 'Neuro Biological Perspective' was also repeated on Friday. As students' and teachers' organisations protested, the university was forced to cancel the examinations held on Thursday and Friday.

Senate member Dr RK Biju had asked the university to cancel the examination held on Thursday. KSU and MSF organised protest marches and meetings in connection with the repeated failures on the part of the examination wing of the university.

"The repetition of question papers in Kannur University indicates that there is a deliberate attempt on the part of the Syndicate and higher officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, to create an impression that the existing examination system is a total failure," said Kannur regional committee of Kerala Private College Teachers' Association (KPCTA).

"A deliberate attempt is being made by some of the syndicate members and higher officials to create an impression that the present system of the conduct of examinations is flawed. This should not be allowed. What they want is a change in the examination system. The university should release the names of the teachers who had prepared the question papers of the examinations held on Thursday and Friday," said Shino P Jose, President, Kannur Regional Committee, KPCTA.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Gopinath Raveendran has asked the Controller of Examinations of Kannur University to submit a report in connection with the examination controversy. Once the Controller of Examinations submits the report, action will be taken against those who are responsible for this, said the VC.