A Bharath, a Class XII student at a government school in the district, was stuck with a Math problem at home. But he did not fret as he watched his teacher's video and cleared his doubts. This helped Bharath score more than 80 per cent in the recent revision test.

Like him, many students studying in the government higher secondary school at Kalapatti have shed their fear of the subject, thanks to their teacher N Tamilselven. After regular classes, postgraduate teacher Tamilselven produces interactive videos explaining Math concepts in Tamil.

"When I was not aware of YouTube, I asked an alumni for suggestions on making video lessons using a camera and mic. As per his suggestion, I have started a YouTube channel and started shooting videos for all chapters in Mathematics," he says. "I have been working at this school for a few years now, after working at two government schools. During the pandemic, lessons were taken online as physical classes were not safe. I did not know how to simplify the methods within the given time allotted. Then I came to know about YouTube and decided to produce videos so kids can learn from them anytime, anywhere," says Tamilselven.

"I have uploaded 300 videos on YouTube for Classes X, XI and XII. Nearly 13,000 people have subscribed to my channel. My videos have helped them understand the subject better," he says. "Since the clips were not for commercial purpose, I cannot monetise my YouTube channel," he adds. "I clarify students' doubts even in the comments section. All the remaining 1,150 videos I prepared with the help of alumni will be uploaded one by one on the channel by March 25," he concludes.