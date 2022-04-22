The higher education regulators of India — the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) — put out a joint advisory as a public notice on April 22, Friday.

This advisory was issued by Member Secretary, AICTE and Secretary, UGC, and it advised citizens against travelling to the neighbouring country Pakistan for pursuing higher education. The number of Indian students who pursue their higher education in Pakistan is already very less and this public notice might further diminish it.

Apart from advising against travelling to Pakistan for higher education, the advisory also made it clear that any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in Pakistani degree colleges or educational institutions will not be eligible for employment or further studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications.

"However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MH.A," it read.

After the advisory against studying in China, this is the second such advisory that is coming in from the regulatory bodies. The advisory against China came in because of the temporary travel ban it has issued, but this advisory doesn't seem to have any such event preceding it, apart from the already strained ties between the two countries.