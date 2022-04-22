The Tamil Nadu State Government has allotted a total of Rs 4.11 crore to various activities of Tamil University in the demand for grants for the Tamil Development department for which the university administration thanked the government.

For the activities, which include revival of traditional arts of Tamil Nadu, upgrading the Department of Folklore, creating a folklore museum, documenting the music and dance forms delineated in the Tamil epic Silappadikaram and publication of books, the government allocated a one-time grant of Rs 2.11 crore. These works are to be completed in three years.

For the maintenance of the administrative building, library buildings and Koothu Kalari complex and for seed money for the research work to be taken up by the faculty of the university, a total of Rs 2 crore has been allocated as a one-time grant, an official release of the university stated.