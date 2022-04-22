With the 70 per cent attendance rule relaxed like last year, as many as 8,982 additional students compared to the pre-pandemic period enrolled for this year's second PU exams, which begins today, Friday, April 22.

However, already 14,830 students have missed practical exams in the Science faculty alone, according to PU Board sources.

This year as many as 6,84,255 students including 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, 21,928 private students and 2,212 physically challenged are scheduled to write the exams across 5,241 centres. In 2021, as many as 6,84,089 students had enrolled for second PU exams and in 2020, 6,75,273 students had enrolled for the exams. More students have enrolled this year too like last year thinking the exam pattern would be easy like last year, PU Board Director, R Ramachandran said.

He added that if a student is absent for a practical exam for even one subject that goes on the absentees' list. But those who have missed practical exams can appear for theory exams, Ramachandran clarified.

It is not easy to leak second PUC papers this time, and in case there is any leak, the board has come up with an expensive method to make changes in the question paper immediately. CCTV cameras are being installed at the offices of all deputy commissioners from where the examination papers will be dispatched. This entire proceeding will be recorded until the papers reach their respective classrooms. As many as 2,152 special squads, 858 taluk squads and 64 district squads will be deputed.