As mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, public spaces need to be accessible to people with disabilities. Accordingly, 62 playgrounds across Tamil Nadu will be audited at a cost of Rs 37.2 lakh, following which, all measures to make them disabled-friendly will be taken.

According to the department of differently-abled welfare, to find out about vacancies and ensure that four per cent reservation is provided to persons with disabilities (PwD) as per the RPWD Act, a high-level committee will be formed. It also stated that to provide more jobs to persons with disabilities in the private sector, another committee will be formed in association with the federation of industries.

With the aim to ensure that the students who are suffering from hearing impairments pursue higher education in Southern districts, BCom and BCA courses at an outlay of Rs 18.06 lakh will be introduced. Currently, in order to pursue higher education, these students who hail from the Southern districts have to come to Chennai.

Apart from this, to recognise the achievements in making public spaces accessible to PwD, two new state awards will be launched for the government and private institutions. The department informed the Assembly that in all the meetings held by the district collectors, a sign language translator will be present.

Further, for the people who are suffering from spinal cord injuries, three special homes will come up in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Tiruvannamalai. During the first phase, an amount of one crore will be sanctioned.

With the rise in the number of PwDs in Chennai, another differently-abled welfare office will be established at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The department also stated that the scheme which provides a loan of Rs 25,000 to people with disabilities to initiate business will be extended to the parents of children who are suffering from intellectual disabilities and muscular dystrophy. It also said that the scheme had an allocation of five crore which will benefit 400 individuals.

Measures will be taken to offer cash support of Rs 25,000 for marriage assistance to people with disabilities. Currently, half of the financial aid was being provided under the national savings certificate. The age limit had been increased in order to avail subsidy to buy sewing machines which will benefit 2,100 individuals. The department stated that the food subsidy provided to students in homes and special schools will be increased from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 per month.