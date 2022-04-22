The Delhi government is all set to begin with admissions to Classes X and XII for the academic session 2022-23, from April 25 onwards. The Common Admission Test for both the classes will be held on May 11. The government has also released the syllabus for the admission tests.

For all those applying for Class XII, they must have passed Class XI from a recognised school as a regular student during 2021-22 with desired subjects. Moreover, they must have obtained the minimum marks in Class X required for the stream opted for by the applicant. Students who have passed their Class X from National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS) with 55% marks or above in an aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities without Skill Subjects, while others are eligible for Humanities with Skill Subjects.

Relaxation of 5 per cent marks in any one of the three subjects mentioned for admission in a particular stream of Class XII is to be given in respect of candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/Minorities/OBC (Non Creamy Layer)/Kashmiri Migrants and those students having I/11/111 positions in National Games. For Specially Abled Students, relaxation of 5 per cent marks in all subjects mentioned for admission in a particular stream of Class XII is to be given.

The test paper for CAT will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The candidates will provide answers in the Test Booklet itself. The test paper will be provided centrally by the Examination Branch. Results of the Common Admission Test for Classes X and XII will be declared on May 13 (Friday) at 12 noon and will be displayed in the district office. Meanwhile, the students can check the subject-wise eligibility for applying for a particular stream on the Delhi education department's website at https://bit.ly/3K0hpml. The website also has details on the required documents for admission.

The Delhi government circular on admission also stated, "It has been noticed that some invalid combinations of subjects are being offered to the students which is creating problems at CBSE/University level. All heads of schools are directed to offer those subjects which are in line with CBSE guidelines as well as applicable at university level. In case of any query, the HoS may contact CBSE for clarification."

A look at the timeline

Commencement of issuance of application form - April 25

Last date for receipt of filled in application form - May 4

Distribution of admit card (in the school where applicant applied) - May 7

Date of common admission test - May 11

Timing of the test - 10 am to 12 noon

Declaration of result - May 13

Last date of submission of filed by concerned HoS to DDE (District) for approval - May 24