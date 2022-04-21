Anticipatory bail was granted to two professors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT M) on Wednesday, April 22, by the Madras High Court in connection with the case of sexually harassing a Dalit PhD candidate of the university.



Justice G Jayachandran granted the bail to G Edamana Prasad and Ramesh Gardad and LiveLaw.in reported that, Justice Jayachandran observed how there were no grounds on which the bail should be denied since the allegations weren't made against them directly, the allegation was that they failed to take any action against the prime accused.



Without prior permission of the investing agency, the two professors can't leave Tamil Nadu and without the permission of the court, they cannot leave the country was the condition put forth by the court. Since they are respected professors who might have to travel outside the country, the court directed the trial court to grant them permission in such cases.



Over the course of her PhD programme, the research scholar was mentally, physically and sexually harassed by batchmates and the first and the second accused in the case multiple times, this is the defacto complaint. An internal inquiry did not find any substantiative evidence but the professors moved court stating that no allegations were levied against them yet they were arrayed as accused in the FIR.