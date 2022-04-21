The criterion of age for breaking ties in scores for NEET and JEE Mains is back. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reintroduced it for this year's entrance examinations after the method was dropped last year. Besides this, application numbers in ascending order have been added as another feature for breaking ties in both NEET and JEE Mains. This simply means the candidate who applied for the exam before the other candidate in case of a tie will be given priority on the merit list.

The method of tie-breaking in JEE Mains 2022 is as follows:

1. NTA score in Mathematics

2. NTA score in Physics

3. NTA score in Chemistry

4. Candidate with less proportion of number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all subjects

5. Candidate with less proportion of number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics

6. Candidate with less proportion of number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics

7. Candidate with less proportion of number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry

8. The age of the candidate i.e. the older candidate will be preferred

9. Application number in ascending order

A similar method will be employed for NEET as well, with preference given to Biology, Chemistry and Physics and in that order. In 2020, two candidates, Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh had secured 720 out of 720 but the former secured All India rank 1 owing to his age.