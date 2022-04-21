The University of Melbourne announced the launch of the Blended Bachelor of Science (BSc blended) programme from the academic year 2022-23 in collaboration with the University of Madras. With the increased demand for blended learning in India, the University of Melbourne is introducing opportunities for graduating students to further enrol in postgraduate courses offered at Melbourne.

The course is primarily designed to prepare graduates for further study in postgraduate science and related areas, with a focus on international universities. It is also well-suited for graduates seeking to enter the workforce in science-related companies that need industry-specific workplace training.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr S Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, said, “Our university is known because of the ardent alumni of the Nobel Laureates in Physics. This BSc (Blended) programme, in collaboration with University of Melbourne, will add more prominence to the course and the programme will also be conducted jointly by the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology departments of our university.’’

Prof Moira O’Bryan, Dean of Science from the University of Melbourne, said, ‘We are delighted to announce the launch of the Blended Bachelor of Science programme in partnership with the University of Madras. International students contribute so much to the life of a university and we look forward to

welcoming a whole new generation of students from India to Melbourne.” The students will be granted a BSc (blended) degree by the University of Madras with an equivalence certificate from Melbourne University.

The University of Melbourne and the University of Madras will also be building linkages between early and mid-career researchers from both institutions, exchanging academic publications and establishing a formal student exchange program.