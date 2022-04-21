Out of 2,980 school children with special needs (CWSN) in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, 179 received Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) and 1,874 school children will soon receive UDIDs because of the recently conducted special health camp for the children organised by the School Education Department across the district.

According to Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari, who spoke to TNIE, "The recent health camp started on March 26 and concluded on April 13 across the district at 11 centres and provided UDIDs for CWSN. 179 children received UDID cards during the camp and 1,874 more children will soon receive the identity card, apart from which 927 children will also get the card and other benefits. All the children were brought to the health camp with the support of special teachers, parents and other departments."

She added, "Few children wouldn't have furnished necessary documents to apply for the UDIDs at the time of camp. All of them will get the UDIDs when they submit the necessary documents and the school education department will support them. The district's differently-abled welfare department is providing the UDIDs."