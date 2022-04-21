The Karnataka PUC second-year examination will be held by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka. The exams will begin from April 22 and end on May 18. The timings for the Karnataka PUC class 12 Board exam will be from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. For the official notification, students can refer to the official website at pue.kar.nic.in.

The hall tickets for the PUC exam, which can be collected from the schools, would be required to appear for the examination. Students have been directed to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes prior to the exam's beginning. Students have to carry their own stationery except calculators. An additional 15 minutes will be given to second year PUC students to read the question paper.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the entire exam process, while personnel will be posted in exam centres to screen for malpractices of any sort.