For the upcoming academic year 2022-2023, a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) was launched by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). The release of the brochure for the programme has been tentatively scheduled for the first week of May 2022. For more details on the course, the candidates can check the official website of the institution, iift.ac.in.

The main aim of the programme is to impart management and decision-making skills to young professionals in order to combine management education with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). In accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, the curriculum of the programme was designed.

The programme has been provided with an exit option which is an integral part. Under the framework, students who completed the first three years of Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics will be awarded a degree.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Manoj Pant, Vice-Chancellor, IIFT, said, “The IPM programme will impart knowledge and skills to students for managerial roles in the varied management functions across different industries. Equipping students with conceptual, analytical, statistical, and interpersonal skills for managerial decision making is the objective.”

Eligibility criteria for the programme

The score of the IPMAT (Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test) 2022 examination, which is conducted by IIM Indore, will be used for the shortlisting/selecting process of the candidates. Based on the IPMAT entrance examination score, the academic profile of Class X and gender diversity, the admission to the programme will be based.

The candidates should possess Class XII qualification in any stream (Arts/Commerce/Science) with 60 per cent marks whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwD/transgender should secure 55 per cent marks in any stream. In Class XII, Math or Business Mathematics is a mandatory subject for the eligibility criteria for the exam. The candidates should have passed the Class X examination with 60 per cent marks whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ ST/PwD/transgender should have secured 55 per cent marks.