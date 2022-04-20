Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia stated that Bhutan was showing keen interest in adopting the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) framework. He stated this on Tuesday, April 19.

The minister also stated that the main aim of this collaboration was to inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among Bhutanese students and to prepare them for future challenges. He also mentioned that in the presence of dignitaries from the Himalayan nation, an orientation meeting with officials from Bhutan's education department was held on Tuesday.

“It is good to see that a movement to integrate an entrepreneurship mindset among school students is gaining momentum. It is a matter of great pride for the Delhi Government that the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum will now reach students beyond the borders of India,” Sisodia said.

“This collaboration will further strengthen the bilateral relationships between the two countries and will give us an opportunity to learn from revolutionary ideas of Bhutan’s education department as well in the field of student assessment, inclusive education and curriculum design,” he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education, stated that since the launch of the Happiness Curriculum, the Delhi government had been learning a lot from Bhutan.

“We are deeply inspired by the Bhutan government and the importance that they give to the happiness of Bhutan residents. Drafting of the EMC was the second step of our Happiness Curriculum with a goal to develop a happy and economically sound nation,” he said.

The officials of the Bhutan education department stated that they saw a great opportunity to learn from the Delhi government’s EMC model and Business Blasters, the world’s largest student-led startup programme.

“COVID has been devastating for all of us and has taught us lessons of uncertainties. In such a situation it is important for us to teach our children to become professionally sound and prepare them to beat any challenge in life. Curriculum like EMC will help our students to improve their skills, thought processes, and ideas so that they can support themselves and the country,” said Wangpo Tenzin, Officiating Director, Department of Curriculum and Professional Development, Ministry of Education, Bhutan.

Adoption of the Delhi government’s framework for EMC will make children economically well-informed, he said.

“I strongly believe that this collaboration will be an opportunity for Bhutanese teachers to learn about pedagogical practices to successfully inculcate entrepreneurship mindset among students in the country,” he added.