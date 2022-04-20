Applications for admission into PhD programmes at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), Kerala, and affiliated colleges are now open for the academic year 2022-23. The applications are open for both full-time and part-time PhD programmes, for both the July 2022 and January 2023 batches. The last date for submitting the application online is May 10, 2022.

The eligibility criteria for students applying for part-time PhD programmes include submitting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the institutions they are currently working in. Those who are working in colleges affiliated with the university, or with firms and institutes approved by KTU, are eligible to apply for the part-time PhD courses. The selection process will be conducted via a written test, followed by an interview. Those who clear the written test with a minimum of 45 per cent marks will be eligible for the interview. And those candidates who score an overall 50 per cent in both the test and the interview will be considered for selection. The application fee is set at Rs 1,100 for general category students, and at Rs 550 for students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Scholars who clear the admission to the full-time PhD courses also stand a chance to win a university fellowship for three years. Students who have qualified for the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP), the National Doctoral Fellowship (NDF) and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are also qualified to apply for the full-time PhD programme. The candidates must possess a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology, Architecture, Basic Sciences or Mathematics and Computer Applications or a Master's degree in Research in Engineering/Technology with a minimum CGPA of 6.5.

Those looking to pursue a PhD in Management should hold a Master's degree in Management or an equivalent PG Diploma in Management from national institutes or a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology in a Management related stream with a minimum CGPA of 6.5. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layers) and differently-abled categories, the minimum CGPA is 5.5. Students who are pursuing the final/pre-final semester of PG can apply with the grades of their last published results.