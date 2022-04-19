Protests in Tamil Nadu for the anti-NEET Bill passed by the state's Assembly to become law have intensified. Activists of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Kazhagam (DK), along with Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI-Marxists (CPI-M) workers, raised black flags at the state's Governor, RN Ravi, when he visited the Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt in Myladuthurai, Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by IANS, the situation turned tense when workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned up at the venue to welcome the Governor. However, it stayed under control as a strong police contingent was deployed at the scene to prevent any untoward incident. The police also said that 66 people were detained for waving black flags at the Governor. Representatives from the VCK, DK, CPI and CPI-M also met with the Adheenam Mutt authorities to share their disappointment over the invitation extended to the Governor.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, led by the Chief Minister MK Stalin, has now passed the anti-NEET Bill that exempts TN from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical colleges. The Bill, however, has twice been blocked by the Governor, who hasn't recommended it for the President's Assent. Stalin had also expressed his displeasure at the Governor's stance and had boycotted the 'At-Home' celebrations organised by the Raj Bhavan to mark the Tamil New Year, Puthandu.